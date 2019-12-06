Alejandro Garcia
Funeral Mass for Alejandro Garcia, 49 , will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12:00 noon in the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2118 Lowry St., Lufkin, TX. Burial will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 12:00 noon till 10:00 p.m. in the St. Patrick Church Hall on Friday. Rosary will be performed at 7:00 p.m. Mr. Garcia was born June 30, 1970 in Chicago, Ill. And died November 29, 2019 in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
