Mary Jo Shattuck McKay, 90, of Lufkin passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Hospice in the Pines Inpatient. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Mrs. McKay was born May 4, 1929 in Rockland, Texas to the late Ona (Skinner) Hill and Bryan Hill, and lived most of her life here in Lufkin. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She retired from Temple Inland in Diboll, Texas where she had worked for 16 years.
Mary Jo loved her family dearly. She was happiest in her kitchen cooking and baking desserts and playing bridge with a group of sweet, wonderful ladies whose friendships she cherished for many years.
She was always quick to say how very blessed she was to have lived such a long life filled with family, friends, and good health.
She was loved very much and will be greatly missed by many…but the light and love she brought to our lives will never be forgotten.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Bo Thompson of Lufkin, Suzanne and Dave Koleci of Cypress; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Patsy Shattuck of Muskegon, Michigan; grandchildren, Christal Bobbitt Hagan of Austin, Nicholas Thompson and wife Malynda Clark-Thompson, Justin Woodall, all of Lufkin, Landon, Liam, and Aiden Koleci, all of Cypress; great-grandson, Clayton Bobbitt of Austin; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Nell Hill of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, James H. Shattuck; second husband, Oliver McKay; daughter, Candy Woodall; two sisters; and two brothers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
