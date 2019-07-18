Betty Aileen Rice
Funeral services for Betty Aileen Rice, 83, of the Allentown Community will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Pentecostal Church Lufkin with Pastor Joe Stanley officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Mrs. Rice was born December 1, 1935 in the Allentown Community of Angelina County, Texas to the late Dovie Faye (Thompson) and James Byron Allen, and died Saturday, July 13, 2019 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Rice was a lifetime resident of Angelina County. She attended Massey Business College and retired from Central Water Control & Improvement District following 36 years of employment. Mrs. Rice was a strong professional working mother who enjoyed her career with the Water District. As a widow since age 43, she was known for her independence as well as her punctuality. Mrs. Rice was a kind, Godly, praying woman, and the best mother and grandmother, attending all the activities of her children and grandchildren. She was a member of First United Pentecostal Church Lufkin.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela and Phil Feagins of Ben Wheeler, Karen and Bobby Whisenant of Allentown, Cindy and Don Blake of Hudson; son, Elvin Wayne Rice of Allentown; granddaughters and husband, Bethani Blake of Lufkin, Brooke and Steven Schobert of Lavon, and Laycee Rice of Houston; grandsons and wives, Kris and Trista Whisenant of Hudson, Ryan and Tera Hill of Ben Wheeler, Drew and Kelly Whisenant of Allentown, Ross and Jill Blake of Nashville, Tennessee, and Cameron Rice of Allentown; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Michael, Luke, Emma, and Graham; sister, Linda Walker of Allentown; brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Ginny Allen of Houston; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, D.G. and Lydia Rice of Lufkin, Gilbert and Woodie Rice of Pollok, Ray Rice of Lindale, Jim Rice, Joe Rice, and Bob and Gayle Rice, all of Lufkin; sisters-in-law, Margie Rice, Evelyn Rice, and Marie McIntosh, all of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elvin Rice; grandsons, Brittain Cody Whisenant and Shannon Lee Feagins; great-granddaughters, Landry Whisenant and Grace Whisenant; and brothers, Elbert Allen and Jack Allen.
Pallbearers will be Kris Whisenant, Drew Whisenant, Ryan Hill, Ross Blake, Cameron Rice, Steven Schobert, and Scotty Cosby.
Honorary pallbearers will be the ushers of First United Pentecostal Church Lufkin who extensively assisted Mrs. Rice.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First UPC Lufkin Vision Fund, 3200 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or Tupelo Children’s Mansion, P.O. Box 167, Tupelo, Mississippi 38802.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
