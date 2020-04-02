Lesley Allen Brooks
Services for Lesley Allen Brooks, 75, are planned for a later date. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to All Families Mortuary. Mr. Brooks was born Jan. 24, 1945, in Lufkin and died April 1, 2020 in Lufkin.
Charles Dailey
Services for Charles Dailey, 74, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Dailey died April 1, 2020, in Lufkin.
Tommie Charles Lee
Tommie Charles Lee, 79, of Lufkin, was born Dec. 11, 1940, and died March 30, 2020. at a local hospital. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Allene Janette Powers
Services Allene Janette Powers, 80, are pending with All Families Mortuary. She was born March 27, 1940, and died April 1, 2020, in Nacogdoches.
Frances Stevens
Services for Frances Stevens, 92, are pending with All Families Mortuary. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to the funeral home. She was born Nov. 30, 1927,in Jefferson, Indiana, and died April 1, 2020, in Nacogdoches.
