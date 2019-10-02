Lillie Virginia Greer Dickerson, age 101, a long-time resident and centenarian, of Broaddus, passed from this life on Sunday evening, September 29, 2019, at her beloved home in Broaddus, Texas.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel, 316 West Columbia St., in San Augustine, with Eric Wise officiating. Burial will follow in the Broaddus Cemetery in Broaddus.
Visitation will be Tuesday evening, October 1, 2019, from the hours of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel.
Mrs. Dickerson was born to the late Sarah Jane (Harvey) Greer and James Fred Greer on February 21, 1918, in San Augustine County, Texas. She was a 1936 San Augustine High School graduate and was married to Hollis A. Dickerson, Sr. for 24 years. She was previously employed by the San Augustine Public Library as an assistant librarian and was a beloved homemaker. In 1985, she was honored and featured as “one of the Nine Who Make A Difference” on the local KTRE news station in our local area. She was a longtime homemaker and member of the Church of Christ in Broaddus.
Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her sons, Donald Dickerson and his wife, Mary of Orange; David Dickerson and his wife, Cheryl of Crosby; John Dickerson and his wife, Sheila of Lufkin; her daughters, Judith “Judy” Hanks and her husband, Hillman of Jasper; Marilyn “Muggin” Dickerson of Lufkin; Sally Davis and her husband, Joe of San Augustine; Sarah Wise of Broaddus and Jeane Boyett of College Station along with 20 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren, with numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 24 years, Hollis A. Dickerson, Sr., son, Hollis A. Dickerson, Jr., “Bubba”, great-grandchildren, Jadon Nathaniel Davis, and Lexie Grace Jones, along with her beloved nine siblings.
Serving as pallbearers will include Donnie Dickerson, Roger Hanks, Ben Dickerson, Joey Davis, Mark Dickerson, and Kevin Wise. Honorary pallbearers will include Paul Dickerson, Jason Hanks, and Justin Dickerson.
