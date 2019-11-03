Cynthia Alexander
Services for Cynthia Alexander, 44, of Lufkin are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Ms. Alexander died Nov. 1, 2019, in Houston.
Avalee Ellis
Services for Avalee Ellis, 99, are pending with All Families Mortuary. She was born May 5, 1920, and died Nov. 1, 2019, in Lufkin.
Richard Allen McDonald
Graveside services for Richard Allen McDonald, 61, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday at the funeral home. Mr. McDonald was born Sept. 3, 1958, in California and died Nov. 1, 2019, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Heartley Faith Montelongo
Services for Heartley Faith Montelongo, 1, of Lufkin, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Heartley was born Feb. 22, 2018, and died Nov. 1, 2019, in Lufkin.
Willie Mae Sides
Services for Willie Mae Sides, 99, of Wells, will be at 2 p.m. Monday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells. Mrs. Sides was born Oct. 14, 1920, and died Nov. 1, 2019, in a local nursing facility. Visitation will be from noon until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Albert J. Simmons
Graveside services for Albert J. Simmons will be at noon Monday in the New Center Prospect Cemetery in Pollok. Mr. Simmons was born Aug. 4, 1945, in Sarpeta, Louisiana, and died Nov. 1, 2019 in Forth Worth. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
