Delbert Ray “Shorty” Renfro
Funeral services for Delbert Ray “Shorty” Renfro, 78, of Huntington will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Nathan Pannell officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Renfro was born October 29, 1940 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Johnnie Aubrey (Allen) and Albert Jesse Renfro, and died Thursday, August 29, 2019 in a local hospital.
Mr. Renfro had resided in Huntington most of his life and operated heavy machinery for the City of Lufkin for 20 years. Some of his favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing, processing sausage for friends and family, and playing his guitar. He loved his church family at Wildwood Country Church in Ratcliff. Mr. Renfro was a very loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.
Survivors include his sons, Donald Renfro and wife Donna of San Augustine, Nathan Renfro and wife Mary Ann of Huntington; daughters, Genna Lewis and husband Fredrick of Lufkin, Krystal Daniel and husband Skyler of Hudson; grandchildren, Miranda, Jessica, Misty, Destiney, Jaylen, John, Grayson, and Desirae; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers, Byford Renfro and wife Melba, AJ Renfro, all of Lufkin; sisters, Judy Rice and husband Edward of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandsons, Bud Renfro and Scott Renfro; and numerous siblings.
Pallbearers will be Michael Terry, Tracy Oliver, Justin Johnson, Steven Toothman, Elton James, Johnny James, and Darion Jenkins.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or www.stjude.org.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home in Lufkin.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.