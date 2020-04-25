Mary Ann Williams
Graveside service for Mary Ann Williams, 82, of Lufkin was held Saturday in the McKindree Cemetery with Brother David Merritt officiating. Mrs. Williams was born March 20, 1938 in Kirbyville to Marithe “Ese” and the late Russell Boyett and died April 22, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Williams formerly worked for B & B Tackle for many years and was of the Baptist faith. She loved word search puzzles, shopping, garage sales, and spending time with her children.
She is survived by her daughters, JoAnn Moncrief of Washington and Judy Cochran of Lufkin; sons, Monte Cochran and Michael Cochran, both of Lufkin; daughters, Lisa Fowler and Sheri Oliver, both of Lufkin; mother who raised her, Marithe “Ese” Boyett; numerous sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; many loved ones; and a host of friends.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Williams, Sr.; and sons, Melvin Cochran and Mark Cochran.
Pallbearers will be Michael Cochran, Monte Cochran, Corey Norton, Tyler Norton, Dalton Wheeler, and Chris Oliver.
Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors.
