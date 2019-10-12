Larry Lane
Larry E. Lane, 85, of Fall’s Church, Virginia, died Sept. 5, 2019. Services are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine.
Mary Bethard Pate
Services for Mary Bethard Pate, 100, of Hudson, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. immediately before the service. Mrs. Pate was born June 1, 1919, in Trout, Louisiana, and died Oct. 10, 2019, in Lufkin.
