JoAnn Arnold
Services for JoAnn Arnold, 76, of Lufkin are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Arnold died March 2, 2020, in Lufkin.
Elaine J. Beasley
Services for Elaine J. Beasley, 81, of Apple Springs are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Beasley died March 2, 2020, in Lufkin.
Margaret ‘Peggy’ Green
Graveside services for Margaret ‘‘Peggy’’ Green, 86, of Houston, were held Monday at Broaddus Cemetery in Broaddus. She was born July 1, 1933, in LeRaysville, Pennsylvania, and died Feb. 28, 2020, in Houston.
David Masters Sr.
Services for David Masters Sr., 74, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Chinquapin Cemetery in San Augustine County.David was born July 17, 1945, and died March 1, 2020, in a Lufkin hospital. Visitation will be from noon until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Richard Vega
Services for Richard Vega, 87, of Lufkin are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Vega died March 2, 202, in Lufkin.
Clara (Hartnett) Youngblood
Services for Clara (Hartnett) Youngblood, 82, of Lufkin will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Thursday. Mrs. Youngblood was born July 22, 1937, in Rocky Hill Community and died March 1, 2020, in Katy.
