Nathan Woody Gann, 94, departed this life on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was born in Kurthwood, Louisiana on August 19, 1925. His parents were Laura Virginia Wheat Gann and Hughie Walter Gann.
Woody was a longtime member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Woody Gann was a skilled Historian and a Lufkin/East Texas business, community and civic leader. His Woody’s Toys slogan, “We don’t work….We dis-play”, became widely known over a four state area. Joe Ben Gann, a nephew, played an essential role in the development and success of Woody’s Toys, Inc.
Woody was the founder and President of Woody’s Toys, Inc., WTI Properties, Inc. and Dunagan Warehouse, Inc.
He was a Lufkin Kiwanis Club member since 1947 and a Past President, a founding Director of Community Bank, now Capital One Bank, a founding member of the Lt. Nathan Gann Lufkin Chapter Sons of the American Revolution, a founding member of Gann Historical Society & Library, Inc., a Past Chairman of the Lufkin State School Volunteer Services Council, a long-serving member and Past Chairman of the Angelina County Historical Commission, a Past Board member of the Lufkin-Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, the first Chairman of the Museum of East Texas, served on the first Board of Directors of the Texas Forestry Museum, and was appointed to one and elected to two terms of the Lufkin Independent School District Board of Trustees.
Woody’s recreational interests included Bridge, Texas 42, Poker, Dancing and Traveling.
When World War II began, he joined the Texas State Guard at age 16 in 1942 and later advanced to what was then called the U. S. Army Air Corp, 1943-46. When the Korean Conflict began, he was activated into the U. S. Air Force, 1950-51.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brother, Benellon Gann Hill and Eugene Milton Gann, his wife of 64 years, Berta Marie Williams Gann, and his wife of 10 years, Charlene Kolb Gann, and his daughter, Benegene Gann Kring. He is survived by a son, Tom H. Gann and Vicki Gann, daughter, Natalie Gann Crowson and husband, Charles Crowson, and Charlene’s children Steve Kolb and Anita Scoggins, and families, grandchildren Laura Virginia Crowson Lester and husband, Bill Lester, Nathan Thomas Gann and wife, Crystal Gann, great-grandchildren Kate Lester, Will Lester and Laney Gann, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the caregivers at PineCrest Retirement Community and Hospice in the Pines.
Cremation will be in the hands of Gipson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904, Denman Avenue Baptist Church, 1807 E. Denman Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or a charity of your choice.
At Woody’s request, there will be no visitation or memorial service…”Most of my friends are already gone or too old to get out.”
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
