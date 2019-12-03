Donald E. Holderman, 78, passed away on November 26th 2019.
Don was born in Dixon, Illinois to Donald Holderman and Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Huggins on June 4th, 1941. Don went to school in Dixon Illinois. From 1961-1964 Don was enlisted in the US Army.
Residing in Lufkin Tx, Don was employed at Barrett Mack Trucking as well as Barrett motors as a Service Manager. Upon Retirement, he moved to Branson Mo.
Don is preceded in death by his parents and brother John.
Don is survived by his sons, Steve and Satomi of Okinawa, Japan, Robert and Cathy from Lufkin, Mike from Lufkin and Chip from Springfield, Missouri. His sister Phyllis Hagerty of Spencer, Iowa as well as 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Don enjoyed making models and was a member of modeling clubs in Branson, Mo. He also enjoyed fishing and bird watching.
A family directed memorial service will be held at a later date.
