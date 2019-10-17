Funeral services for Edward “Ed” Mount, 83, of Lufkin will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jacob Fitzgerald and Larry Kendrick officiating. A private family burial will be held at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Mount was born November 14, 1935 in Old Fort, Ohio to the late Patricia (Watson) and Robert C. Mount, and died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Mount had resided in Lufkin for 46 years. He retired from Texas Foundry as the Superintendent of the Molding Department and after retirement did valet parking at CHI St. Luke’s Hospital for many years. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was member of the Homer Masonic Lodge #254 A.F.& A. M. and was a Shriner. Mr. Mount was a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Linda Mount of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Scot and Christy Mount of Stephenville; daughters and sons-in-law, Gayle and Cecil Jones of Lufkin and Bonnie and Joe Arrington of McGregor; grandchildren and spouses, Brianna and Michael Dilorenzo, Allen and Jessica Arrington, and Michael Arrington; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William “Bill” Mount.
Memorial contributions may be made to Denman Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1351, Lufkin, Texas 75902 or Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the service.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the service.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
