Private graveside services for Mildred Jean Anderson Weeks, 94, of Lufkin will be held in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery with Reverend Charles Weeks officiating.
Mrs. Weeks was born August 28, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Esther (Christensen) and Alford Anderson, and died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her residence. She resided in Lufkin most of her life and owned Weeks Hobby Shop for more than 30 years. Mrs. Weeks was of the Lutheran faith.
Survivors include her son, Morris Gene Weeks of Nederland; daughters and son-in-law, Margaret and Gary Wells of Hudson, and Kathy Williams of Lufkin; 12 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Sonya and Harvey Morgan of Lufkin; brother, David M. Anderson of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Bascom Weeks; and sisters, Gloria Bounds and Elsie Kilough.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
