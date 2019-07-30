Lydia “Diane” Stanbery
Funeral services for Lydia “Diane” Stanbery, 60, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Darryl Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Shofner Cemetery. Purple was Diane’s favorite color, and the family is asking for those attending to please wear purple.
Ms. Stanbery was born March 7, 1959 in Fort Riley, Kansas and she died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at her residence. She had worked for American Color Graphics. Ms. Stanbery was a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter and sister.
Survivors include the love of her life, Robert “Robbie” Hale of Tenaha; daughter, Linda Diane Jones of Lufkin; son, Casey Gene Jones of New Braunfels; bonus daughters, Tayna and Erin Chitwood of Kilgore, and Heather and Jason Winters of Hallsville; grandchildren, Emma Claire Wilson, Lena Diane Tate, both of Lufkin, Adalyn Chitwood, Aria Chitwood, both of Kilgore, Carter Winters, Gunner Winters, Rowdy Winters, Sami Winters, and Heartlee Winters, all of Hallsville; her parents, Truman and Jean Stanbery of Huntington; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold and Brenda Stanberry, Troy and Becky Stanbery, all of Huntington; special friends, LaShawn Pickett, Ruby Hopson, and Kathy Hoxsey; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Richard Havard, Jason Carrell, Billy Walton, John Ellis, Lando Ellis and David Howard.
Honorary pallbearers are Gerry Haverland and Patricia Ellington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wendy’s Misfits Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 3246, Lufkin, Texas 75903.
The family wishes to express their thanks to Dr. Katrina Y. Glover of Tyler and Hospice in the Pines.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon immediately prior to the funeral service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
