Graveside services for Larry Gene Owens, 78, of Apple Springs, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Apple Springs, with Reverend Horace Fletcher officiating.
Mr. Owens was born June 28, 1941 in Oden, Arkansas, the son of the late Lula Dee (Seagraves) and Leland Cyril Owens. He passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 in a Lufkin hospice facility.
Mr. Owens was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He loved his farm and his dog “Niki”.
Survivors include his wife, Lynda Owens; son and daughters, Bonnie Lea, Donna Jean and Chris; brother, Mike Owens; sister, Rebbeca Lynn Colyn; cousin, Jim McNabb; great-nephews, Grant Jones and wife Diana and Christopher Jones and wife Janay; great-great nephews, Kanin, Dustin and Dayton; great-great-niece, Jentry; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Owens was preceded in death by his son, Larry Scott; sister, Linda Sue; and brother, John David.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
