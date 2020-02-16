Harold B. Morris went to be with his Lord on January 3, 2020 under the care of Brookdale Hospice in Spring Texas after age related heart and kidney failure. His wife, three daughters, and son were able to be with him in the last days before he went to his heavenly home. Harold was born on April 3, 1925 in El Dorado, Arkansas to Charles Bunyan Morris and Beulah Arde Smitherman Morris. As a toddler, his family made the move to Lufkin, Texas, where Harold lived until the age of 90.
Harold’s priorities were his Lord, his family, and his country. His oldest daughter’s most precious memory is seeing her father baptized as he professed his faith. He taught the senior boys Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church in Lufkin for almost two decades, helped start Believer’s Bible Church in Lufkin, and was a faithful listener to Bobby and Robert Theime’s tape ministry until his death. He was married to Mary Jo Mooney Morris for 72 years and was very proud of his long, faithful marriage. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and flew B-24 Liberator bombers over much of the South Pacific. His stories about this great war were fascinating and included flying the bomb assessment mission after the plane dropped the nuclear bomb on Nagasaki, Japan. On that mission, Harold took numerous pictures of the bomb blast and the devastation of the city. He was a proud example of our greatest generation.
As an outstanding athlete, Harold played for the Lufkin Panther football and basketball teams in high school and went on to play football and basketball for North Texas University on full scholarship for his old High School coach, Abe Martin. As Harold married and settled in Lufkin, he played and coached the outstanding Piney Woods Business College basketball team. He coached and played basketball well into his forties and enjoyed the physical challenge and the team comradery that sports afforded him. As a master story teller with a wonderful sense of humor, he often told about the various teams he played all over East Texas and the adventures he had as he competed.
Harold B. Morris worked at the Lufkin (Southlands) Paper Mill (later Champions Paper) 40 years, ending his career as a working engineer and head of the maintenance department. He was a safety consultant for Champion Paper after retiring and traveled over much of the United States in this capacity. In the early 1950’s, he was proud of putting in the first electrostatic scrubber ever used on a smoke stack. He worked tirelessly resolving issues with water and air purification at the mill and seeing that his workers were safe.
Harold B. Morris is survived by his wife Mary Jo, daughters Linda Kay Stewart, Marilyn Gay Short and husband Dale, Janet Rae Childress and husband Larry, son Jay Harold Morris and wife Tracy, grandchildren Jacob Childress, David V. Stewart and wife Houkje, Mary Stewart, and Jack Ryan Morris, and his great grandchildren Rone and Aurelia Stewart. It was Harold’s wish to be buried at Houston National Cemetery and services are scheduled for March 6, 2020.
