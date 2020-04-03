Janet Gayle Tansil of Lufkin passed away at CHI St. Luke’s Hospital on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the age of 71. Due to the Covid19 outbreak, a private graveside service will be held on April 3, 2020 in Jasper, TX. A gathering to honor Janet’s life will be scheduled at a later date.
Janet was born in Beaumont, Texas on April 3, 1948 to Charles Tansil, Jr. and Clara Tansil. Before she started school, her family moved to Port Arthur, Texas, where she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. Janet was blessed with a beautiful voice and performed on many occasions at school, church and the community. She sang in several Little Theater productions such as “My Fair Lady” and “Oklahoma”. When she sang “Summertime” and “Amazing Grace”, there wasn’t a dry eye. Janet moved on to Lamar University under the direction of Joseph Truncel who encouraged her to go to Indiana University where she studied opera.
Janet loved our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her faith was her life, and her gift to those who crossed her path. She was the living example of love and grace. Janet will be dearly missed.
Janet is survived by her sister, Karen Patrick and husband Ernest of Lufkin, TX; her niece, Allison Patrick of Houston, TX; her aunt, Shirley Arnett of Tomball, TX; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by parents, Charles Tansil, Jr. and Clara Tansil.
The family wishes to express our sincere gratitude to Castle Pines Health and Rehab, CHI St. Luke’s Hospital and Hospice in the Pines for their loving care of our Janet.
The family has requested that any memorials be made to Winnie Berry Humane Society, 1102 M. John Reddit St, Lufkin, TX 75904; Lake Rayburn United Methodist Church 349 FM 1007, Brookeland, TX 75931; or Kurth Memorial Library 706 S. Raguet St, Lufkin, TX 75904.
Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.
