Funeral services for Jesse Lorace Baker, 89, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Danny Dodson officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Jesse Lorace Baker was born in Trinity County, Texas on June 21, 1930 and passed on September 11, 2019. If you knew him, you called him “Josh,” “Jess,” or “J.L.” A proud East Texan, a United States Marine, an accountant, a pulpwood hauler, beloved father and youth baseball coach but most of all, J.L. Baker was a good man. There is no higher compliment than to be known as a good man, he once said.
Josh grew up in Groveton to a struggling but hard working and close-knit family. His father did whatever it took to keep his family fed and clothed, instilling in Dad a valuable work ethic that he passed on to grateful sons. Every success they enjoyed can be traced directly back to that gift. He graduated from Groveton, High School—Class President no less. He regaled us with tales of family solidarity and merriment. Trinity County Bakers all lived within walking distance; they engaged and supported each other. Dad never tired of telling us about Sunday dinners when they all gathered to play music on a Baker porch among the pines. They didn’t have much; it thrilled Dad to receive bananas for a birthday gift or the rare pair of new shoes. But they had the love of family. A different time; but who can say it wasn’t better?
J.L. served his country in the U.S. Marines before attending Stephen F. Austin State University, graduating with a degree in accounting. Shell Oil hired him to do payroll at their Houston headquarters. Pretty dapper dude then. He actually drove from Houston to Acapulco with a friend, drank cerveza, and even caught a shark; there’s a photo to prove it. Then, J.L. met Donna Rae Jones and all bets were off. They were married for 49 years during which Mom made him the best potato salad in the world. Dad adored her and stood by her side until the very last second of their marriage. Had two sons before moving from Houston to Lufkin seeking a better family life. Then they tried for a daughter, got another great son instead. Our grandfather recalled Dad exclaiming, “Lord, do I have to fill up the backyard with boys before we get a girl?” He was giving man, if too much sometimes. He often supported others knowing full well it would never be returned.
Despite his slight stature, J.L. played end for the Groveton Indians; he didn’t star much but went on to be an avid Indians fan, hosting one eager son at and dragging his un-eager middle son to Indian stadium to cheer them on. He loved him some Longhorn football as well. But let’s talk his true love: baseball. J.L. was a great baseball coach. Well, okay a determined one. He had two hand signals for his batters: “the fist” (hit it) and “the palm” (take it). Hitting advice: “swing level.” Dad loved youth baseball. His teams won three city championships. His best days among the last were spent watching the Little League World Series.
Dad was always there for his boys, through thick and thin and empty gas tanks. He packed his sons’ memory banks with glorious days at the Camden Hunting Club and Baker property in Carlisle. He taught us all how to shoot, hunt and fish. He and his brothers guffawed about cooking up a “mess o’ fish,” sipped the bilge that is Pearl Lager and just had fun; a modified version of the porch musicals, I suppose. Josh loved Tex-Mex, raw oysters with Tabasco and crackers both with an ice-cold beer. He loved Waylon and Willie especially the latter’s “Ain’t It Funny How the Time Slips Away.” And so it does.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Candace Baker of Center, K.C. and Edwina Baker of New Braunfels, Matthew and Sarah Baker of Nashville; grandkids, Kristen and husband Aaron Gary of Dallas, Kacie and husband Matt Perez of Dallas, Kristopher Baker of Nashville, Haley Baker of Franklin, TN, Kelley Baker of New Braunfels, Brandon and wife Christina Wood of Lufkin, and Brady Wood of Center; great grandchildren, Brynn, Matthew and Nate Gary of Dallas, Ian Wood of Lufkin and, as of November, Leah Maria Perez of Dallas.
He was preceded in death by his best friend, Donna Rae Baker, parents, Jesse R. and Erma Baker; brothers, Joe Dan and Gary Baker; little sister, Peggy Sue Baker Perkins; nephew, Ricky Baker; and the Baker’s Dozen as well as too many beloved descendants to list here.
Pallbearers will be Kristopher Edwin Baker, Patrick Miller, Jeff Mott, Brent Alexander, Brady Wood and Tony Arabie.
Special thanks to Candy Baker, Isabel Harrison, Jennie Phillips, Shawna and Lauren Sanford who cared for Dad and made his last days and hours bearable.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Kelley Baker’s special needs school (Jesse’s granddaughter) at FACT Institute, Inc., 13032 Nacogdoches Street, Suite 207, San Antonio, Texas 78217.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
At the end of the day, J.L. was a good man. Adios Dad. We love you. Save some potato salad for us.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
