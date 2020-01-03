March 23, 1942 — Dec. 14, 2019
Don Reeves, formerly of Lufkin, Tx., died Dec. 14, 2019, in Ft. Worth, Tx. after a lengthy illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Beatrice, Courtney, Reeves.
He is survived by his children, Matt Reeves, of Houston, Dawne Reeves, York of Dallas, Donnie Reeves of Burleson, Tx., Talitha Reeves, Stettler of Burleson, Tx. and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters, Andra Reeves, Coe of Lindale, Tx., and Freda Reeves, Ray of Pollok, Tx., and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Blessing Funeral Home in Mansfield, Tx. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
