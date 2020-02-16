Sky McShan passed away February 12, 2020. Sky was born January 12, 1984 in Lufkin, TX to James Thomas McShan Jr. and Anette Williford. He is survived by his loving parents James Thomas McShan Jr. of Lufkin, TX and Anette Williford of California. His Fiancé Kristen Bush, Daughters Emory McShann, Haile McShann, Averi Mcshan, Paisley McShan. And step-children Jonah Leach, and Preslie Leach. Sisters Savanah McShan, and Bessie Parker. And numerous Uncles, Aunts, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins. He is preceded in death by his Grandparents James Thomas McShan Sr. and Loreta McShan.
The Visitation will be held Tuesday February 18, 2020 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at McNutt Funeral Home, and the service will be February 19, 2020 at 2:00pm in the McNutt Funeral Home Chapel. With internment to follow at McKindree Cemetery in Lufkin, TX.
