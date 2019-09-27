Gil Stovall
Funeral services for Gil Stovall, 63, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Myrton Thompson officiating, under the auspices of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F. & A.M. Graveside services will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Stovall was born April 30, 1956 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Elizabeth Ann (Cook) and Gilford Thomas Stovall, Sr., and died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Tyler.
Gil was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. Following in his father and grandfather’s (Joe Stovall) footsteps, Gil was initially hired by the Southern Pacific Railroad in 1976. Gil’s 42-year career path took many turns and included various positions including working alongside his father in the Car Department, as a Locomotive Engineer, as a Road Foreman, MOP and MTO. He was an active member of many organizations and churches throughout the span of his life, but most recently was especially active within the Masonic Lodge, the Sharon Shrine, the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and the Promise Land Baptist Church.
Retiring from the Union Pacific Railroad as an Engineer in early 2017, allowed Gil and Tambra the opportunity to travel, go camping, attend music festivals and spend time together at their “home away from home” on Lake Fork. He was a very loving husband to Tambra and their love for each other was unconditional. He was a hero to his children and “PawPaw” to his many grandchildren. Gil had an uncanny ability to be tenaciously available, yet still make time for himself. So, Gil’s familial and fraternal duties aside, among many other things, he thoroughly enjoyed visiting multiple-genre music festivals, especially bluegrass or Joe Bonamassa, visiting friends and sharing meals on a routine and frequent basis.
Survivors include his wife, Tambra Stovall of Lufkin; children, Mandy and Sean Semora of Conroe, Tommy Stovall of Lufkin, Kevin and Melody Stovall of The Woodlands and Ryan and Kaila Stovall of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Kennedi Semora, Tucker Stovall, Zoe West, Ransom Allen, Korra Stovall, Tanner Stovall, Brady Stovall and Abigail Stovall; brothers, Drew Stovall and Billy Stovall; sisters, Pam Ledbetter, Thereasa Montes and Annette Stovall; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gil was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Marie Elizabeth Stovall.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Stovall, Kevin Stovall, Ryan Stovall, Drew Stovall, Billy Stovall, Tucker Stovall, Sidney Johnson, Wendy McGown, and Sean Semora.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gil’s Brothers of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge, members of the Sharon Shrine and members of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like for memorial contributions to be made to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, Donor Development Office, 6977 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77030 or Promise Land Baptist Church, 208 Whitehouse Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
