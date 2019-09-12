Funeral services for Myrtle Doss Thacker Grumbles, 88, of Wells will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Calvary Baptist Church of Wells with Pastor Jesse Doucette officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Mrs. Grumbles was born September 29, 1930 in Wells, Texas to the late Hettie Jane (Barnett) and Fred Doss, and died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Grumbles was a lifetime resident of Wells. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and enjoyed quilting and gardening, and never met a stranger. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW and the Order of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Grumbles was one of the last two surviving charter members of Calvary Baptist Church of Wells.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Lonnie Ray Grumbles of Wells; daughters, Joyce Crippen of Pollok, Sheila Thacker of Lufkin, and Lisa Sherrard and husband Robert of Pollok; stepdaughters, Marie Luce of Pollok, Betty Choate and husband Charles of Texas City, and Nancy Lou Lout of Lufkin; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Derrell Thacker and daughter-in-law Billie; a number of brothers and sister, son-in-law, Mike Crippen; and stepdaughter, Shirley Sessions.
Pallbearers will be Jinx Greenville, Mikey Carter, Jamie Doss, Stephen Musick, Larry Bailey, and Robbie Crawford.
Honorary pallbearers will be Raymond Bell, Dick Greenville, and Bob Greenville.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.