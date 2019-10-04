Graveside service for Huey Mason Cooper, 77, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the Old Union Cemetery.
Mr. Cooper was born March 22, 1942 in Carthage, the son of the late Robert Melvin Cooper and Bertie Ruth (Lovett) Cooper. He passed away on Monday, October 1, 2019 at a nursing facility in Lufkin.
Mr. Cooper was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, camping and fishing. He loved working with woodwork and building things, and was an assistant scout master. Mr. Cooper was an electrician and mechanic. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, who enjoyed spending time with his family. He served his country in the United States Air Force.
Survivors include sons, Chad Cooper, of Lufkin; Charlie Jason Liles of Nacogdoches; daughters, Mardie Liles of Nacogdoches, Kelly Selman of Lufkin; granddaughter, Nicole Liles of Lufkin, and grandson, Jeremy Thornhill of Lufkin.
Mr. Cooper is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Bobby Angela Gayle Cooper; brothers, Robert Cooper, Gene Cooper and sister, Ritti Cooper.
Visitation will be held from 9–10 a.m. in the Old Union Cemetery.
Service have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
