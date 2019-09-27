Patricia Jacquelyn “Jackie” Kirkland Morehead
Funeral services for Patricia Jacquelyn “Jackie” Kirkland Morehead, 88, of Huntington will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Huntington First Baptist Church with Dr. Darryl Smith, Reverend Randall McCoy, and Brother Keith Stanley officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.
Mrs. Morehead was born June 23, 1931 in Shelby County, Texas to the late Ezie Ray (Davis) and Wade Eron Kirkland, and peacefully passed surrounded by her children and grandchildren Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Mrs. Morehead resided in Huntington for most of her life. She was a founding partner and patron of the original Boots Grocery, which opened in 1952. Her home was a welcoming place and her kitchen table was a gathering space, holding kin and kind seeking solace, wisdom, upliftment, food and unconditional acceptance from Mrs. Jackie. In all her relating through the years, she mastered the art of making every single person feel the most special. Her love was limitless because it was rooted in her love for the Lord. She was a dedicated member of Huntington First Baptist Church for 50+ years and served as Church Librarian for 40+ years. She adored being surrounded by her children, grands and greats. In all her ways, for all her days, she was a classy lady who embodied confidence, grace and joy. She will be missed fiercely by those blessed to know the height of her laughter and the depth of her love.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Don Evans of Kingwood; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Judy Morehead of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Peri and Mark Page of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Kristi and Todd Hefner, Kyle Evans, Jodie Smith and Tom Leibowitz, Kerry and Steve Fossler, Kim and Jay Choate, Justin and Megan Morehead, Cody and Michelle Scott, Jade and Jimmy Thompson, Sloan and Baylee Page; and numerous beloved great-grandchildren, other relatives, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 64 years, Boots Morehead; daughter, Patricia Jo Morehead; grandson, Will Scott; and sisters, Jo Wilkerson and Tweeta Hancock.
Pallbearers will be Sloan Page, grandson, Cody Scott, grandson, Justin Morehead, grandson, Kyle Evans, grandson, Phillip Hancock, Wade Lambert, and Ty Hancock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Huntington First Baptist Church, 702 N. Main Street, Huntington, Texas 75949.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Huntington First Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
