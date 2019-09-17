Thelma Ann Green-Roach
Funeral services for Thelma Ann Green-Roach, 77, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Mark Forrest officiating. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery.
Thelma was born September 11, 1942 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Alvin and Elizabeth Green, and passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, after a lengthy battle with kidney disease.
Thelma had a caring, loving personality. Never met a stranger, and loved people. She always had a smile on her face and was a joy to be around. She was very energetic and loved being outside; working with her flowers, tending to cows, and loved animals. She also loved to sew, filling her home with handmade memories. Thelma will be greatly missed by her family and numerous close friends.
Thelma graduated from Lufkin High School in 1960 and then attended Stephen F. Austin. After college, in 1971, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Roach, in Houston. They lived in Houston for many years, where she worked for Gulf Oil until early retirement. Moving back to Lufkin, she worked for Brookshire Brothers’ Corporate Office for a number of years, then decided to become a housewife, and enjoyed helping with their livestock.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Kenneth Roach; sisters-in-law, Joetta Roach and Pat Green, five nephews and one niece, and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joe Green and Ernest Green; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mancel and Earline Roach; and brothers-in-law, Cecil Roach and Joe Roach.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Roach, Bubba Roach, Kevin Roach, Don Rudy Allen, Jason Green, and Andy Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Zion Baptist Church, 4303 FM 842, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or Berry Cemetery Association, 1104 Skeetwood, Lufkin Texas 75904.
Special thanks to Dr. Nazeer and staff, Dale and staff at SNG Dialysis Center, Dr. Pinnamaneni and staff, Brother Mark Forrest, Amy Schultz, and JoAnn McCoy for all they did for our beloved Thelma.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
