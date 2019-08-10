Graveside services for Benjamin “Paul” Hebert, Jr., 20, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Emporia Cemetery with Evangelist Marilyn Thompson officiating.
Paul was born October 19, 1998 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at his residence. He was a lifetime resident of Lufkin.
Survivors include his mother, Marva Lynn (Crabtree) Hebert of Lufkin; father and stepmother, Benjamin Paul, Sr. and Crystal Hebert of Corrigan; sisters and brothers-in-law, Stephanie and Matthew Hyde of Virginia, Amber Welch and Cameron Prater, Kacie and Klint Eddlemon, all of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Dalton and Jessica Hebert of Madisonville; stepsisters, Ashlee Clark and Carlie Howard, both of Corrigan; stepbrother, Jared Howard of Troup; grandparents, Mary Sue and Earl D. Brown of Douglass; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Dalton Hebert, Klint Eddlemon, Cameron Prater, Jared Howard, William Bruce, Tran Gorday, Jose Mendoza, and Ricky Allen.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dustin Ray Bailey and Dakota Strait Hebert.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carroway Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses, or to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 12625 Southwest Freeway, Stafford, Texas 77477.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Carroway Funeral Home.
