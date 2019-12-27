Memorial services for Joanne A. Saunders, 64, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lufkin First United Methodist Church with Reverend Dr. Jerome Brimmage and Reverend Steve Killam officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Saunders was born October 25, 1955 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Mabel (Smith) and the late Richard Clark, and died Monday, December 23, 2019 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Saunders had resided in Lufkin for 33 years and was the Assistant Director of Lufkin First United Methodist Church Preschool. She touched the lives of many children at the preschool, where she served for 27 years. She was a member of the Amazing Grace Ringers and volunteered for the TURN program at Lufkin Middle School. Mrs. Saunders had her Bachelor of Arts degree in Transportation from the University of Texas. She was a member of Lufkin First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, David Saunders of Lufkin; sons, Clark Saunders and wife Brianna of Katy, Nick Saunders and wife Danielle of Kingwood; grandchildren, Conley Saunders and Julia Saunders; mother, Mabel Clark of Hatboro, Pennsylvania; sister, Linda Psulkowski and husband Ray of Quakertown, Pennsylvania; brother, Dennis Clark and wife Debbie of Palm Coast, Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lufkin First United Methodist Church, 805 E. Denman Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.