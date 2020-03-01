Funeral services for Tyler Alen Castro AKA “Jew”, 33, of Hudson, will be held Monday, March 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Daniel Gonzalez officiating. Interment will follow at Largent Cemetery.
Tyler was born January 30, 1987 in Port Arthur, Texas, the son of Hector R. Castro and Laura Ann (Bonner) Castro, and died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Lufkin.
Tyler loved fast cars and anything with wheels. He enjoyed painting, music, and the outdoors. Tyler loved his nieces and loved being around them. He was always joking and laughing and would always leave you with a smile on your face. Tyler was very friendly and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his parents, Hector R. and Laura Castro of Hudson; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Alisha Taddia of Hudson; brother and girlfriend, Terence Castro and Shelbie Paulsey of Central; nieces, Alexis Taddia, Skyler Taddia, and Piper Taddia; and nephew, Bentlee Paulsey.
Tyler was preceded in death by his grandmother, Myra O. Bonner; great-grandmother, Louzelle Bonner; uncle, Bud Bonner; aunt, Elaine Powell; and cousin, Elisa Curtis
Pallbearers will be Daniel Gonzalez, Jarrod Daniels, Jacob Shoffitt, Ross Grey, Jeremy Edwards, and Brandon Williams.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Winston Conway, Brian Lowery, and Jacob McAllister.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
