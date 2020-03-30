Graveside services for Albert Hutson, 77, of Lufkin, will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Albert was born November 26, 1942 in Houston, Texas, the son of the late Doris Maris (Gay) and Albert Preston Hutson, Sr. He passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his residence.
Albert was a licensed plumber and worked for many years for Pete Sumners at Sumners, Inc. He served his county in the United States Navy from 1962 – 1965. In his early years, he enjoyed camping and deer hunting. After retirement, he enjoyed playing dominos and “42” with his friends in his shop. His shop was the gathering place every weekend and most week evenings with his friends and family, as he was always telling stories and willing to share a “cold one” with his buddies. He had lots of friends and if he ever met you, he remembered you and you remembered him. He loved his girls but especially enjoyed and loved his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Albert is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hutson; daughter, Becky Hutson; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Jamie McGuire; grandchildren, Stephen Burnett and wife Jessica, Tyler Luce, Emma McGuire and Preston McGuire; great-grandchildren, Riley Burnett and Aden Constante; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Annette Hutson; sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Keith Christopher; and a number of other family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Burnett, Tyler Luce, Preston McGuire, Jamie McGuire, Gary Hutson and Shane Clark.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tillman Mathews, Talmadge Hyde, Benton Bass, Ralph Loggins, Jimmy Horton and Aden Constante.
The family will receive friends and family from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday at Gipson Funeral Home; limited to 10 visitors at a time in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home
