Funeral services for Bill Trevathan Sr., 72, will be held on Saturday, January 18 at Caney Creek Apostolic Church, 16613 FM 1485, Conroe, Tx. Bill was born June 21, 1947 and died January 9, 2020 in a Conroe hospital. Bill is survived by his son Billy Jr. and wife Donna, daughter Renee Travathan Perez, son Derek Trevathan and granddaughter Nicole Trevathan. Bill is also survived by his stepdaughters Kathy Rogers and husband Terry, Sue Griffen and husband Bill, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Trevathan. Interment will be in the Hill Cemetery, Kennard, Tx.
