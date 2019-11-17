Martha Pever Crowson
On Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 p.m. Martha Pever Crowson defeated cancer, gained her wings and went to heaven.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Dub Crowson, and many family members. Those who remain to cherish their memories of her are her daughters, Teresa Crowson, Debra Andersen (John) of Etoile, Carrie Meier (Thomas) of West Columbia; grandchildren, Samantha Wilson, Rachel Smith, (Jessica), John Andersen, Jr. (Erika), Brian Andersen, William Singletary (Codieleigh), Ricky Cunningham, Jr. (Amber), Carriedee Meier, Amy Meier; brothers, Dale Pever of Seabrook, John Pever (Jean) of Willis; sister of her heart, Rusty Taylor (Joe) of Etoile; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins and brothers and sisters-in-law.
She was passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends and her precious companion Baby. She was much loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
The services for Martha will be private for immediate family members. Martha requested that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Blue Springs Cemetery Fundraiser, P.O. Box 106, Etoile, TX 75944.
Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors.
