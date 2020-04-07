Lonnie Ruth Stone, 87 of Lufkin, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the The Joseph House in Lufkin, Texas. Private graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery. A gathering to celebrate and honor Ruth’s life will be scheduled at a later date.
Ruth was born November 3, 1932 in Lufkin, Texas to Bill F. & Rena Griffin. She was a lifelong resident of Lufkin and worked as an accountant for two local nursing homes for many years. Ruth was a strong, selfless, loving, and beautiful woman. She was a devoted caregiver and spent her time looking after her parents, husband, children, and grandchildren. She adored her family as they were her pride and joy. She was so proud of her grandchildren Amy, Jessi, and Clint and was elated to have the three “greats” as well. Ruth loved collecting antiques and enjoying her beautiful daylily gardens.
Ruth is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jody and Stanley Anderson; son, Lonnie Stone and fiancé Belinda Warren; grandchildren, Amy Anderson Hungerford and husband Thomas, Jessica Stone Reel and husband Ben and Clint Stone and wife Brittany; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Reel, Clark Hungerford, and Beau Stone; niece, Carol Bell and husband Wayne; nephew, Josh Bell; and numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Travis Eugene Stone; sister, Jeannine Campbell; and brother Billy Griffin.
The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to Denise, Alicia, and the rest of the staff of The Joseph House for their compassionate understanding and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Joseph House , P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas, 75915.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
