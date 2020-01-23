Funeral services for Brandi (Jenkins) Mettlen, 39, of Hudson, will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin with Bro. Todd Core officiating. Interment will follow at Freeman Cemetery.
Brandi was born December 7, 1980 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of David Ray Jenkins and Susan (Barkley) Buckner, and died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Lufkin.
Brandi worked for Hudson ISD as a teacher’s aide and taught Sunday school for pre-school children at Harmony Hill Baptist Church, where she was a member. She had a kind loving heart. Brandi loved her children and her nephew very much. She loved helping her family and friends when they needed her. Brandi will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her, especially her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Makayla Jenkins and Gracie Mettlen, both of Hudson; stepson, Will Mettlen of Waco; mother and stepfather, Susan and Bernhard Buckner of Lufkin; father, David “Bug” Jenkins Sr. of Hudson; brother and sister-in-law, David Jenkins Jr. and Margaret of Hudson; grandmother, Betty Barkley of Diboll; grandmother, Bobbie Jenkins of Hudson; nephew, her “Little Man” Ethan Jenkins of Hudson; father of Gracie, Roy Mettlen; special cousin, Lori Jenkins Boynton of Hudson; along with numerous family members and a host of friends.
Brandi was preceded in death by her nephew, Rohan Jenkins; grandfathers, Fred Barkley and Bo Jenkins; and uncles, Randy Barkley and Brent Barkley.
Pallbearers will be Marty Parrish, Will Mettlen, Bubba Lout, Mickey Parrish, Claton McBride, Justin Barkley, Cameron McBride, and Clint Barkley.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the Hudson HighLights
Special memorials may be made to the Hudson HighLight’s Drill Team, 6735 Ted Trout Dr., Lufkin, Texas 75904 or to Texas Children’s Hospital, Office of Philanthropy, Ste. 5214
Houston, TX 77230-0630.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
