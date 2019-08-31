Thomas Rex Parkman
Funeral services for Thomas Rex Parkman, 91, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mark A. Newton and Brother Wayne Roberson officiating. Interment will follow at 4:00 p.m. Sunday in Ramah Cemetery in Shelby County, close to the home where he was born.
Mr. Parkman was born August 28, 1928 in Tenaha, Texas, the son of the late Minnie Ellen (Pickard) and Thomas Preston Parkman. He passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in a Lufkin hospice facility.
After attending high school in Tenaha, Rex served his country in the U.S. Army and later in the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a degree in accounting, and became a senior accountant for Dupont in Victoria, Texas, where he served for 35 years. During this time, Rex met and married his sweetheart, Robbie. This love affair lasted 69 wonderful years.
Mr. Parkman was the father of two sons, Tom and Jim. His love for his family was only matched by his love for God and His church. When he was 26 years old, Rex was ordained as a deacon at the First Baptist Church in Victoria, an appointment which he took very seriously. He practiced what he preached and earned the respect of all who knew him. Mr. Parkman was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church Lufkin.
Family survivors include his wife, Robbie (Thompson) Parkman of Lufkin; son, Jim Parkman and wife Sharon; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and his brother, Hubert Parkman and wife Jane. Rex was preceded in death by his son, Tom Parkman.
Pallbearers will be Danny Parkman, Joshua Parkman, Mark Williams and Joseph Zwolinski. Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Zwolinski, Bill Wesley, Delbert Parrott and David Kirkland.
The family wishes to thank Hospice in the Pines for exemplary care and to also thank all his friends who prayed and cared for him.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904, or to the Ramah Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 204, Tenaha, Texas 75974.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the funeral home.
