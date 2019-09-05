Jim B. “Whistle” Worley Sr.
Funeral services for Jim B. “Whistle” Worley, 85, of Alto will be Saturday, September 7th, at 2 PM in the A. Frank Smith United Methodist Church in Alto with Rev. John Black officiating. The family will receive visitors from 1 PM up until service time at the church. Burial will follow the service at the Old Palestine Cemetery. Mr. Worley passed away Friday, August 30, in Alto. He was born September 25, 1933 in Henderson, Texas to J.O. Worley and Edith Cash Worley. Mr. Worley lived in Alto for many years and attended the A. Frank Smith United Methodist Church. He had graduated high school in Gail, Texas as one of four seniors in the first graduating class of the Borden County School district. He worked his entire life in the Oilfield business, becoming a supervisor and working all over the world. Mr. Worley was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by wife Tommye Gilpin Worley of Alto, daughter Debbie Worley Childs of Lufkin and son Jim B. Worley Jr. of Carrollton, as well as grandson Jonathon Boyd Childs and great grandsons Emerson Wayne Childs and Jonathon Easton Koe Childs. The family has requested that memorials be made to St. Jude”s Children’s Hospital.
O.T. Allen & Son F.H. — Allen, Tx
