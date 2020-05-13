Ray D. Eden
Funeral services for Ray D. Eden, 89, of Lufkin will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ford Adkins officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Eden was born June 25, 1930 in Lawton, Oklahoma to the late Beulah (Lewis) and Pete Eden, and died Monday, May 11, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Eden had resided in Lufkin for 42 years. He retired from the U.S. Air Force following 27 years of service and was a supervisor for Chromium Corp. for 10 years. Mr. Eden was very involved with the V.F.W. and served as Post Commander of #1836 for two years, and District Commander of #19. He was an avid “tinkerer” and enjoyed traveling to the valley. Mr. Eden was a member of Cross Timbers Cowboy Church.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene June (Madel) Eden of Lufkin; daughter, Sharon Havard of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Dwayne Eden and Teresa Bennett of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Brandy and James Hillyer, Michael and Ashley Skates, Desiree and John Williamson, Jeremy and Haley Havard, Skylar and Jeremiah Steelman, David and Rhiannon Lackey, Rohelio Prieto and Valerie Wilcox; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Craig Flournoy, Zachery Skates, Morgan Skates, Presley Slatter, Braden Slatter, Hudson Poulan, Karson Tilley, Kelsie Tilley, Gavyn Williamson, Maddie Buster, Kenzie Buster, Ryan Havard, Jozye Havard, Brynlee Steelman, Everleigh Williamson, and Paisley Skates; sister-in-law, Beverly Eden; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sonia Horton; and brother, Leon Eden.
Pallbearers will be James Hillyer, John Williamson, Michael Skates, Jeremy Havard, Ed Zoll, and Craig Flournoy.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
