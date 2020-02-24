Memorial services for Mary Christina “Tena” Deaton, 72, of Hudson will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Bethlehem United Methodist Church with Reverend Cindy Doran and Todd Partin officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Deaton was born June 26, 1947 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Jewell (Sanders) and Charles Arthur Holt, and died Saturday, February 22, 2020 in a Houston hospital.
Mrs. Deaton had resided in Lufkin since 1964 and graduated from Lufkin High School in 1965. She had a great sense of humor and loved animals. Mrs. Deaton was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Carrol Deaton of Hudson; daughters and son-in-law, Holly Deaton of Athens, Tennessee and Rebekah and Christopher Garcia of Hudson; son and daughter-in-law, Steven Kyle and Kim Deaton of Hudson; granddaughters, Britiany Troupe and husband Donovan of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Ariel Garcia and Aurora Garcia, both of Hudson; grandsons, Taylor Deaton and wife Katharyne and Daniel Garcia, all of Hudson; sister and brother-in-law, Julie Holt and Dr. William Bowers MD of Athens, Tennessee; brother, Tony Holt of Chattanooga, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Vernell Bonner of Hudson; and a number of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Holt.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
