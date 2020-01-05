Leonard H. ‘Len’ Baxter
Private family graveside services for Leonard H. “Len” Baxter, 88, of Lufkin, were held Jan. 4, 2020, in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Baxter will be held at a later date in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Baxter was born Dec. 26, 1931, in Paris, Texas, and died Jan. 1, 2020, in Lufkin.
Kim Gange
Kim Gange, 66, was born Feb. 6, 1953, and died Jan. 4, 2020, in Lufkin. His cremation is entrusted to All Families Mortuary.
Matthew Clifton Jones
Graveside services for Matthew Clifton Jones, 62, of Pollok, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Sunset Memorial Park in Nacogdoches. Mr. Jones was born Jan. 21, 1957, in San Diego and died Jan. 2, 2020, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. today at Cason Monk-Metcalf.
