Mary Lee Gresham Parish Duke
Services for Mary Lee Gresham Parish Duke, 84, of Lufkin, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mrs. Duke was born April 14, 1936, and died April 23, 2020, in Lufkin.
J. Fred Hoge III
Services for J. Fred Hoge III, 73, of Lufkin, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Hoge was born Sept. 6, 1946, and died April 22, 2020, at his residence.
Cozell (Snow Ball) Rogers
Services for Cozell (Snow Ball) Rogers, 71, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Rodgers died April 23, 2020, in Lufkin.
Elder Elmer L. Shepherd
Graveside services for Elder Elmer L. Shepherd, 77, will be Saturday at North Redland Cemetery. Mr. Shepherd was born Jan. 29, 1943, in Nacogdoches and died April 19, 2020, in Nacogdoches. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. today at Sid Roberts Funeral Home in Nacogdoches.
Mary Ann Williams
Graveside services for Mary Ann Williams, 82, of Lufkin, will be in the McKindree Cemetery. Mrs. Williams was born March 20, 1938, in Kirbyville and died April 22, 2020, at her residence. Snead Linton Funeral Home, directors.
