Memorial services for Vernadine Griffith Richardson, 86, of Lufkin, Texas, will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with John Havard officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Vernadine was born June 28, 1933, in Lufkin, Texas to Everett T.R. and Cora (Hall) Griffith, and passed from this earthly life Monday, October 28, 2019. The youngest of three children, she enjoyed a childhood full of roller skating, bike riding, roaming the neighborhood with friends and cousins, and playing trombone in the Lufkin High School Band.
She attended Pineywoods Business School and later Angelina College, and was a bookkeeper by profession. During 66 years of marriage, she and husband Delbert F. Richardson shared many adventures. Shortly after they were married, she moved to Heidelberg, Germany while Delbert was in the U.S. Army, where they lived for 2 years and traveled throughout Europe. Vernadine embraced her roles as wife, mother, aunt and friend. She was very creative, and used her talents as a Sunday School teacher and Girl Scout Leader, as well as officer of the PTA and room mother for many years for her children’s classes. Her home was always open to friends, family, and children. She was a member of Central Church of Christ for over 50 years.
Surviving her are husband Delbert F. Richardson; daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Bradley C. Jackson; grandchildren, Gavin Richardson, Francis Jackson, David Jackson, Shane Jackson and fiancèe Kendra Brabson, Chris Jackson and wife Brittany, Joel Jackson and wife Tiffani, and Brandy Jackson and partner Christina Bonham; great-grandchildren, Emmerson Jackson, Camdyn Solarzano, Cashton Miller, Brantley Jackson, Easton Jackson, Presley Jackson, Bentley Jackson, and Logan Jackson; sisters-in-law, Verna Griffith and Dorothy Jean Brown; brother-in-law, Burl Richardson and wife Lois; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; son, Don Franklin Richardson; brother, Everett “Buddy” Griffith; and sister, Vera Griffith Davis.
We know she is smiling today with Jesus and those she loved who left this life before her, and we have faith we will be reunited one day.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 212 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will receive visitors before and after the service in the Carroway Family Reception Room.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.