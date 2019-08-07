Visitation for Cooper Lane Phillips, 2 months, of Huntington will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin. Private family graveside services will be held.
Cooper was born May 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas, and gained his angel wings Monday, August 5, 2019. He was a true miracle of God. Cooper battled a heart defect, several surgeries, and other medical struggles in his short life with the strength of a true soldier of Christ. His legacy and sweet smile will live on in the hearts of his family and friends, as he was a blessing to all who had the privilege of knowing this angel.
Survivors include his parents, Starla (DePonte) and Clay Phillips of Huntington; brother, Raysen Phillips of Huntington; grandparents, Randal and Debra DePonte of Lufkin, Steve and Nickie Phillips of Huntington; great-grandparents, Doris and Kenneth Gayle of Nacogdoches, Warren Norvell of San Augustine, Arthur and Shirley DePonte of Hawaii; aunts and uncles, Amanda and Michael Kingsley of Lufkin, Carlee and Anthony Badeaux of Huntington, Cassidy and Derek Peek of Lufkin; and cousins, Addison and Colt Kingsley, Arbor and Bailee Badeaux, and Lydia Peek.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Loyd and Lucy Phillips and Georgia Norvell.
The family would like to thank all the physicians, staff and caregivers at Children’s Memorial Hermann for their loving care of Cooper, with a special thanks to Dr. Dodge-Khatami, Dr. Shivani Tripathi, Jennifer Lusk, NP, and the Ronald McDonald House at Children’s Memorial.
The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has continued to lift Cooper up in prayer throughout his journey, and they would be so appreciative for continued uplifting and happy posts to his Facebook page, Cooper’s Crew.
#cooperfectlymade
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
