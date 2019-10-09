Jean Arlene Lewter Brown Best
Graveside services for Jean Arlene Lewter Brown Best, 84, of the Helmic Community will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. Friday morning prior to the services at the graveside.
Mrs. Best was born March 20, 1934 in Houston, Texas, and died Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Groveton.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
