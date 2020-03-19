Funeral services for Patricia “Pat” (Womack) Rodgers, 78, of Hudson will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jeremy Grisel officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.
Mrs. Rodgers was born July 4, 1941 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Ethel Pauline (Anthony) and Clayton Chesterfield Womack, and died Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Rodgers was the office manager for various companies, and she worked alongside her husband in his company, Water Filter Sales and Service. She loved Cokes and collected Coca-Cola memorabilia. She graduated from Hudson High School and was Miss Lufkin in 1959. She liked studying genealogy and writing her life history. Pat enjoyed cooking, baking, and she especially loved to make wedding cakes. She was a very loving person and had many friends she considered her family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and loved them most of all. Mrs. Rodgers was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald Rodgers of Hudson; sons, Scott Smith and wife Thresa of Huntington, Terry Smith and wife Missy, Steven Smith, all of Hudson, David Smith of Dallas, Chandler James Rodgers of Huntington, Gary Smith and Kevin Lee Rodgers of Hudson, Keith Von Rodgers of Lufkin; 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous other relatives and many very close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jerry Womack.
Pallbearers will be her sons.
Honorary pallbearer will be David Barringer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.