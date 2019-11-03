Terry “Bear” White
Funeral services for Terry “Bear” White, 65, of Huntington, will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Brother James Cobb and Franklin L. Jones Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Ryan Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. White was born April 25, 1954 in Diboll, Texas, the son of Archie Thomas White and Ruth (Fox) White, and died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Lufkin, Tx.
Mr. White loved his family; and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Mr. White is survived by his son, Eric White of Dallas, TX; sister, Pamala White of Huntington, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Moody Jr. and Debra Smith of Lindale, TX; ex-wife and mother of his child, Jill White of Tyler, TX; special lady, Shelia Murry; and numerous relatives and friends
He was preceded in death by his parents; fiancé, Linda Harrison; and sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Clayton White.
Pallbearers will be Eric White, David Calhoun, Wayne Harris, Bobby Murry, A J Todd, and Jimmy Sharp.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Wayne Barlow.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
