Arely S. Camarillo

Services for Arely S. Camarillo, 31, of Lufkin, are pending with Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home. Mrs. Camarillo was born Aug. 13, 1988, in Mexico and died March 27, 2020, in a Houston hospital.

Millige Wesley (Wes) London

Services for Millige Wesley (Wes) London, 73, of Conroe are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. London was born Nov. 7, 1946, in Huntsville and died March 29, 2020, in Conroe.

Cleophus Monroe

Services For Cleophus Monroe, 81, of Wells are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Monroe died March 30, 2020, in Lufkin.

Joanne Ruth (Biggam) Stahnke

Services for Joanne Ruth (Biggam) Stahnke, 84, of Nacogdoches are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Stahnke died March 28, 2020, in Houston.

Mae JoAnne Wilson ‘Maw’

Services Mae JoAnne Wilson “Maw,” 54, of Lufkin, are pending with Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home. Mrs. Wilson was born May 2, 1965, in Houston and died March 27, 2020, in a local hospital.

Tags

Recommended for you