Arely S. Camarillo
Services for Arely S. Camarillo, 31, of Lufkin, are pending with Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home. Mrs. Camarillo was born Aug. 13, 1988, in Mexico and died March 27, 2020, in a Houston hospital.
Millige Wesley (Wes) London
Services for Millige Wesley (Wes) London, 73, of Conroe are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. London was born Nov. 7, 1946, in Huntsville and died March 29, 2020, in Conroe.
Cleophus Monroe
Services For Cleophus Monroe, 81, of Wells are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Monroe died March 30, 2020, in Lufkin.
Joanne Ruth (Biggam) Stahnke
Services for Joanne Ruth (Biggam) Stahnke, 84, of Nacogdoches are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Stahnke died March 28, 2020, in Houston.
Mae JoAnne Wilson ‘Maw’
Services Mae JoAnne Wilson “Maw,” 54, of Lufkin, are pending with Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home. Mrs. Wilson was born May 2, 1965, in Houston and died March 27, 2020, in a local hospital.
