David Allen DuPree, 75, of Lufkin, was born May 7, 1944 in Garrison, Texas, the son of the late Lottie Rosetta (Smith) and William Henry DuPree. He passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at his residence.
David was a Christian and knew where he was bound – to his Heavenly Home. He was ready for the Lord to take him home. He is gone from this earth but never from our hearts.
David was a member of Lancewood Baptist Church. He served his country in the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda M. DuPree; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Sheila Crofford; daughter and son-in-law, Suzi and Scott DeRouen; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Andi Horger; grandchildren, Justin, Joey, Erika, Connor, Cooper, Ben, Amanda, Lacey and Amy; great-grandchildren, Kyler, Kairo, Josias, Jayla, Jerome, Benji and Darci; brothers and sisters, Marie McAdams, Marvin DuPree and Jean Cobb; very best friend, Larry Lawson; and a number of nieces and nephews.
