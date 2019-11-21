Graveside services for William Earl “Bill” Sanford, 65, of Huntington will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Robert Baggett officiating.
Mr. Sanford was born August 11, 1954 in Houston, Texas to the late Della Faye (Quinn) and William Frank Sanford, and died Monday, November 18, 2019 in Houston Methodist Hospital.
Mr. Sanford had resided in Porter prior to moving to Huntington 34 years ago. He was employed with Shamrock Oil and Gas in the Offshore Oil Division. Mr. Sanford attended The Church at Lufkin.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Sanford of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Jayne Sanford of Huntington; granddaughter, Janna Sanford of Huntington; brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Norma Sanford of Louisiana; sister and brother-in-law, Vivian and Harold Lambert of Arkansas; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Francine Taylor.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.