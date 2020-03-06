Funeral services for Mildred Louise Capps Engelke, 81, of Lufkin will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the Bald Hill Church of Christ with Luther Bolenbarker and Philip Snead officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Mrs. Engelke was born July 30, 1938 in Shawnee Prairie Community to the late Lellie (McBroom) and George Milton Capps, Sr. and died March 4, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Engelke was formerly employed with Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth and was a member of the Herty Church of Christ. She loved flowers, gardening, ceramics, painting, and drawing.
She is survived by her husband, Rudy Engelke of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Amy Allen and Glen “Bo” Lowrey of Flats, Rhonda and Dan Medley of Ft. Worth, Kathy Nichols of Venus, Delia and Kirk Capps of Alabama; sons, John Engelke of Round Rock and Jeffery Engelke of Hurst; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Milton Capps, Jr.; sister, Helen Capps, and brother, Billie Capps.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 West Frank Avenue; Lufkin, TX 75904; www.hospiceinthepines.org.
Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors.
