Richard W. Gresham

Richard Winston “Rich” Gresham, age 53, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at Conway Medical Center Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Richard was born May 17, 1966, in Lufkin, Texas. He is the son of Kathy James of Baytown and Gary Gresham of Vermont. Richard is the oldest grandson of R. C. Davis of Apple Springs. Richard was employed as a Supervisor for the Horry County Maintenance Department for many years. He enjoyed riding his Harley, tinkering with his vehicles, playing with his grandkids, and traveling with his wife. Richard loved his family and cherished time spent with them. He was predeceased by his infant daughter, Roberta Gresham; his stepfather, Lynn James; his paternal grandparents, Dude and Marie Gresham; his maternal grandmother, Lona Kennedy Davis; and his mother and father in-law, Vernon and Elsie Champine
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Shelly; his sons, Rickie and Travis Gresham; his step-daughter, Jessica Marchinkowski; his grandchildren, Zachary, Ryan, Ian, Emma, Grace, and Kai; his brother, Roger Gresham of Miami; his sister, Debi Gresham of Oregon; and many, many close cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Calvary Cemetery located in Trinity County, Nogalus Prairie, Texas, on Farm to Market road 357. Following the grave side service, family and friends will adjourn to Prairie View United Methodist Church for food and fellowship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.